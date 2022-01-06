SJA Financial Advisory LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 7.1% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B B H & B Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 15,055 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 207.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 16,929 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,111,000 after buying an additional 1,251,938 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 192,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,380,000 after buying an additional 23,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.79. The stock had a trading volume of 15,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,360. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $159.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.50.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

