SJA Financial Advisory LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 320,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 27,961 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 305,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 197,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.64. The company had a trading volume of 18,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,567. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.45. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

