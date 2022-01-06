SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $50.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.64.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 9.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,219.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. 7.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

