Sky Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.3% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 4.9% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 28.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 5.5% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 277,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.80. 360,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,563,109. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.88. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $84.57 and a 1-year high of $121.98. The firm has a market cap of $236.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.