Sky Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 656,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,381,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,598,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.97. The stock had a trading volume of 133,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,491,752. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

A number of research firms have commented on USB. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

