Sky Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sky Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.2% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,855,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,960,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,633,000 after purchasing an additional 236,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.87. 166,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,285,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $164.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.78.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

