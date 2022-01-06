Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 454 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sky Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises about 1.8% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Linde by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,913,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,240,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 255,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,104,000 after buying an additional 53,722 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LIN traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $349.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,378. The company has a market cap of $179.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.00. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $240.80 and a 12 month high of $346.97.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.67.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

