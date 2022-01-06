Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) Upgraded to Buy by Mackie

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mackie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skylight Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Get Skylight Health Group alerts:

Shares of Skylight Health Group stock opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. Skylight Health Group has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 million and a PE ratio of -5.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.80.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Skylight Health Group had a negative net margin of 52.41% and a negative return on equity of 53.09%. The company had revenue of $9.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 million. On average, research analysts predict that Skylight Health Group will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.