SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Gap Up to $40.57

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.57, but opened at $41.99. SkyWest shares last traded at $41.30, with a volume of 821 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $744.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 85.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 9.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 210.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the third quarter valued at $204,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

