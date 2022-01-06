SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $469.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.06 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Shares of SGH stock traded down $12.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.37. 36,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,001. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $74.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 80.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Get SMART Global alerts:

In other news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,384,075.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 10,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $542,648.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,406 shares of company stock worth $8,352,243 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SMART Global by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SMART Global by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in SMART Global by 58.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SMART Global by 43.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 52,213 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SMART Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.25.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.