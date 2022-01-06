SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $469.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.06 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of SGH traded down $10.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.74. 30,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 80.68 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.34. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $74.50.

In other news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,384,075.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $2,203,628.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,406 shares of company stock worth $8,352,243. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SMART Global by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 52,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SGH. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Europe increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.25.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

