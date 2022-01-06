Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smartsheet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.06.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.29 and a beta of 1.46. Smartsheet has a one year low of $51.11 and a one year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $207,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $7,561,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,093 shares of company stock worth $19,112,930. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,239,000 after buying an additional 406,264 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,498,000 after purchasing an additional 266,130 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,348,000 after purchasing an additional 853,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,347,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,995,000 after purchasing an additional 96,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,732 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

