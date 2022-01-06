SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) had its price objective trimmed by Loop Capital from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SDC. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.08.

Shares of SDC stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $866.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The business had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter valued at $1,350,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 39.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 177,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 50,425 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the second quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 182.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

