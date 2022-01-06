Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,825 ($24.59) to GBX 1,840 ($24.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,760 ($23.72) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,696 ($22.85).

Shares of SN stock opened at GBX 1,319.50 ($17.78) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,272.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,362.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89. The company has a market capitalization of £11.61 billion and a PE ratio of 27.42. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of GBX 1,197.50 ($16.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,681.50 ($22.66).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

