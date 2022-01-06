Snowball (SNOB) Market Cap Hits $2.35 Million

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Snowball has a market cap of $2.35 million and $37,677.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Snowball has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00061150 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00069089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.86 or 0.07807809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00076031 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,835.20 or 0.99869455 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007842 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,417,539 coins and its circulating supply is 6,514,703 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

