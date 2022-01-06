Societe Generale Downgrades JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to Hold

Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $174.80.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $163.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.35 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $6,199,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $8,143,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 37,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

