Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of STWRY remained flat at $$9.62 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $13.04.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.