Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Shares of Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 217503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$6.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

About Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP)

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold deposits in North America. It has an option to acquire 75% interest in the Oro Cruz Property covering 2,160 hectares located in the Cargo Muchacho mountains of Imperial County, southeast California. The company also owns an 85% interest in the Eastgate Gold Project with 101 unpatented BLM lode mining claims covering 817 hectares located in Churchill County, Nevada.

