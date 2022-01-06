Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $60.90

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.90 and traded as high as $64.55. Southern First Bancshares shares last traded at $64.20, with a volume of 7,794 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day moving average is $54.84. The stock has a market cap of $513.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.
In other news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $114,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 389.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.
Southern First Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFST)
Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.
