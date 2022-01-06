Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $60.90

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.90 and traded as high as $64.55. Southern First Bancshares shares last traded at $64.20, with a volume of 7,794 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day moving average is $54.84. The stock has a market cap of $513.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $26.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.16 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $114,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 389.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

