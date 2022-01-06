Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $53.97. Southern Missouri Bancorp shares last traded at $53.62, with a volume of 40,599 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $30.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.97 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 38.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director Dennis C. Robison sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $59,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Love sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total value of $46,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 98.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 351,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after buying an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 36,140 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $915,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 17.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

