Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $182.37 Million

Analysts expect Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) to report $182.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $180.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full year sales of $712.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $710.00 million to $715.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $769.53 million, with estimates ranging from $766.60 million to $773.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sovos Brands.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $178.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.51 million.

Several research analysts have commented on SOVO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ SOVO opened at $14.93 on Thursday. Sovos Brands has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $17.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

