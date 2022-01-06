Sovryn Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $501,102.00 (SOV)

Sovryn (CURRENCY:SOV) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Sovryn has a total market cap of $153.84 million and approximately $501,102.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sovryn has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. One Sovryn coin can now be bought for approximately $7.65 or 0.00017663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00062307 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00071525 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,426.36 or 0.07907276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00076075 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,355.98 or 1.00055887 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007998 BTC.

About Sovryn

Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,099,875 coins. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC

Sovryn Coin Trading

