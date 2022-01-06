Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Price Tops $0.27

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000620 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spartan Protocol has a market cap of $22.84 million and $5.07 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00061351 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00069807 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.33 or 0.07839129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00076143 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,869.83 or 0.99771175 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007909 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 96,508,371 coins and its circulating supply is 85,674,313 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

