SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 12.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,111 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,559,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,961,000 after purchasing an additional 308,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,338,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,898,000 after acquiring an additional 27,643 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 182,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO opened at $55.46 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $42.89 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.03.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

