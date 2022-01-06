SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,919 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.7% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $38,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 77,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after buying an additional 49,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.53. 23,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,567. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.45.

