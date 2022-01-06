SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $392,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102.7% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 287.2% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPLG opened at $55.08 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.84.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.