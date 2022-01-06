SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.42

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.42 and last traded at $58.37, with a volume of 259191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average is $53.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 59,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,597 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,180,000. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,942,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 418.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 37,689 shares during the period.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

