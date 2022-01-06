Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Position Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.16.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.62. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.89 and a 52 week high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 202.38%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

