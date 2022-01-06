Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the November 30th total of 111,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 38.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Spok by 238.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spok in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Spok in the third quarter valued at $102,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spok alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Spok from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

NASDAQ:SPOK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,769. Spok has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $181.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.25.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 13.84% and a negative net margin of 35.92%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Spok’s payout ratio is -18.31%.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.