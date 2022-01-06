Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SRAD. started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Shares of SRAD stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $16.64. 23,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,863. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20. Sportradar Group has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $28.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRAD. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sportradar Group

