Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 749,900 shares, a growth of 53.0% from the November 30th total of 490,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,912. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21. Sports Entertainment Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $12.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 217.4% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 117,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 80,809 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $4,819,000. HBK Investments L P lifted its position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 11.1% in the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 1,554.1% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 211,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 198,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $3,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Sports Entertainment Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

