Sports Entertainment Acquisition (NYSE:SEAH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 134,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 720,263 shares.The stock last traded at $9.95 and had previously closed at $9.92.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 46,113 shares during the period. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

