Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.38.

NYSE:SPOT traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.31 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.51 and a 200-day moving average of $244.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $201.68 and a 52-week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after buying an additional 589,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,552,000 after buying an additional 269,718 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 9.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,385,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,448,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,943,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,947,000 after purchasing an additional 309,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spotify Technology (SPOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.