Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 55,139 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 505,747 shares.The stock last traded at $76.88 and had previously closed at $87.06.

SPT has been the topic of several research reports. raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.40.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.05.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.82, for a total transaction of $2,296,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total value of $4,060,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,613 shares of company stock worth $20,730,056 in the last ninety days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 86,618 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 149,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 113.6% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 2.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.