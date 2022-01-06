Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 449.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spruce Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.54.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

SPRB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.64. 20,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,459. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39. Spruce Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $85.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.55.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.