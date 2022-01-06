Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,699,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares during the period. Carnival Co. & comprises 1.0% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $42,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,656 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,542,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,094,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,844,000 after acquiring an additional 870,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,895,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,396,000 after acquiring an additional 101,749 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCL opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.18.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.19.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

