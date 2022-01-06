SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at DA Davidson

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SSNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Shares of SSNC opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $83.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.27 and a 200 day moving average of $75.60.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.2426 dividend. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,504 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth about $108,251,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 177.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 988,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,604,000 after purchasing an additional 632,063 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 293.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after purchasing an additional 618,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,411,000 after purchasing an additional 569,362 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

