S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

NASDAQ STBA opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.42.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $84.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STBA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

