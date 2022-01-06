Starlink Trading Down 24.5% Over Last 7 Days (STARL)

Starlink (CURRENCY:STARL) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Starlink coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Starlink has a market capitalization of $293.68 million and approximately $32.82 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Starlink has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00061894 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00072122 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.00 or 0.07887311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00076740 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,103.00 or 0.99960699 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008076 BTC.

Starlink Coin Profile

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

Buying and Selling Starlink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

