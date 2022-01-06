State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 39,061 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Union Pacific worth $159,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after buying an additional 27,408 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,476,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.1% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays raised Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.35.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,702. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $254.40.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

