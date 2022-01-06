State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $599.66 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,894,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150,664 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.2% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $599,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 11.9% during the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 560,012 shares of company stock valued at $181,813,810. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $292.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,757,578. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.40 billion, a PE ratio of 90.26, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $298.66 and a 200-day moving average of $240.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

