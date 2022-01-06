State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,425,600 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,301,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,425,600 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in General Electric were worth $134,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after buying an additional 51,786,710 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 78.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after buying an additional 7,119,217 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 121.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after buying an additional 4,855,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 59.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,560,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,068,000 after buying an additional 4,672,246 shares during the period.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.33. 49,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,097,360. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 1 year low of $83.36 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

