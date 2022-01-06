State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,302,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 82,295 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Chevron worth $233,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Amundi acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,692 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.34. The company had a trading volume of 148,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,563,109. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $84.57 and a 12 month high of $121.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.66 and its 200 day moving average is $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

