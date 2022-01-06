State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will post $3.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.01 billion. State Street posted sales of $2.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $11.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $11.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $13.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.92.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,303. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,856,000 after purchasing an additional 493,576 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in State Street by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,128,000 after purchasing an additional 363,464 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in State Street by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,533,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,027,000 after purchasing an additional 94,564 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in State Street by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT stock opened at $97.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.25. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $100.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for State Street (NYSE:STT)

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.