State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Brokerages forecast that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will post $3.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.01 billion. State Street posted sales of $2.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $11.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $11.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $13.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for State Street.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.92.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,303. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,856,000 after purchasing an additional 493,576 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in State Street by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,128,000 after purchasing an additional 363,464 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in State Street by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,533,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,027,000 after purchasing an additional 94,564 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in State Street by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT stock opened at $97.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.25. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $100.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.