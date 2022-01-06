Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Shares of STLD opened at $65.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.06. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.77 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.38%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

