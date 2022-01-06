Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities raised shares of Stella-Jones to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.36.

OTCMKTS STLJF opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of $29.90 and a 12 month high of $44.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $33.98.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

