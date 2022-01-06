Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.16 Million

Analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will report sales of $16.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.29 million. Stellus Capital Investment posted sales of $13.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year sales of $61.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.16 million to $62.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $66.85 million, with estimates ranging from $66.30 million to $67.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 67.27%. The company had revenue of $17.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of SCM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.16. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,808. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 11.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 15.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

