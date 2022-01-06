Stephens Increases CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $43.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Stephens from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CSX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.39.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 264.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 113,437 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in CSX by 627.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 344,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 297,355 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 210.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 12.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in CSX by 202.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

