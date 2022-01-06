Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STXS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stereotaxis from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stereotaxis presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.60.

NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $494.47 million, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.52. Stereotaxis has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stereotaxis by 16.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,310,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,915,000 after acquiring an additional 473,137 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in Stereotaxis by 15.6% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,678,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 226,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stereotaxis by 94.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,407,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after acquiring an additional 682,167 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stereotaxis by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 52,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in Stereotaxis by 16.9% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 115,598 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

