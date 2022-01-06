Stifel Europe Increases APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $37.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Stifel Europe from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Europe’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.28% from the stock’s current price.

APA has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised APA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities raised APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

Get APA alerts:

NASDAQ:APA opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $31.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that APA will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 69.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of APA by 2.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 286,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of APA by 21.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.